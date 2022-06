Two boys were stabbed in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon, cops and sources said.

Police responded to a 911 call at Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park in the Gowanus Houses in Boerum Hill at about 2:50 p.m. and found two children who had been stabbed, the NYPD said.

An 11-year old boy was stabbed in the chest and back and a 13-year-old was slashed in the hand, cops said.

Police said the victims were 11 and 13 years old, both were taken to the hospital for their wounds. Gabriella Bass

Both were taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment and were in stable condition, the NYPD said.

No arrests were made.