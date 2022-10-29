Two injured, one in custody in Times Square stabbing: cops

One man was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone during a melee in the Times Square subway station, cops said.

The 2:30 a.m. incident at the 42nd Street/Broadway station is still being probed, the NYPD added.

A large group that had gathered in the tunnel mezzanine area were gone by the time police arrived, authorities said.

Two people were injured after a brawl broke out in the station.

The 22-year-old was arrested at the scene of the stabbing.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the torso and leg while a 22-year-old “aggressor” had a slash wound to the head.

Both of the injured men were taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the torso and leg, while another man, 22, whom police described as the “aggressor,” had a slash wound to the head which may have been self-inflicted.

Investigators recovered a knife from the 22-year-old’s pocket and “took him into custody,” authorities said. Charges are pending.

Both men were transported to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.