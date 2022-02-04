The Hamden Journal

Two homes burst into flames in Brooklyn: FDNY

A massive blaze ripped through two Brooklyn homes early Friday after a gas explosion, officials said — causing one of the homes to collapse.

The homes, on Bay 35th Street near Benson Avenue in Gravesend, burst into flames around 7:10 a.m., according to the FDNY.

The blaze stemmed from a gas explosion, cops said.

Video from the scene shows one of the homes reduced to rubble, as firefighters comb through the scene and continue to douse the remains of the home with water.

Earlier photos show flames and thick smoke shooting from the rooftops of the buildings.

No injuries were immediately reported, but firefighters were still battling the blaze about an hour later. 

A gas explosion on Bay 35th Street in Gravesend completely leveled a two-story brick home and damaged surrounding homes and parked cars on Feb. 4, 2022.
One home was completely reduced to rubble.
Two Brooklyn homes caught fire early Friday -- sending plumes of thick smoke and raging flames rising from the roof, officials said.
Brooklyn house explosion.
Firefighters battled the fire for more than an hour.
Hundreds of firefighters
Hundreds of firefighters responded to the blaze.
No injuries were immediately reported.
At least one home collapsed.
Firefighters continue to comb through the scene.
