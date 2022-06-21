Two FDNY ambulances collide at Brooklyn intersection

Four EMTs were hospitalized after two FDNY ambulances collided Monday night near a busy Brooklyn intersection, fire officials said.

One of the ambulances careened into a Bank of America after the crash at Union Street and 7th Avenue in Park Slope at about 10:25 p.m., according to the FDNY and footage of the crash’s aftermath.

The EMS workers were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. No civilians were injured as a result of the crash, authorities said.

The circumstances of the odd collision will be investigated, the FDNY said.

A video and photos posted to Twitter show the scene after the accident with one ambulance on the sidewalk, slammed against the bank. The other ambulance remained in the street.

The crash occurred in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood. Citizen

The hoods of both vehicles appeared badly damaged.

“Two ambulances collided in Park Slope on the corner of 7th Avenue and Union Street, one crashing into the Bank of America ATM there,” tweeted Dave Quinn, a journalist and author.

“Luckily no one was injured but this is one of Park Slope’s busiest corners,” Quinn said in another tweet. “Thank goodness all are okay.”