Two fatal NYC stabbings in could be links: police sources

The deaths of two men who were stabbed in the street on different days in Queens this week may be linked to each other, police sources said Thursday.

“We’re looking into the possibility that they’re connected,” a police source said.

The first deadly slashing happened Tuesday when a 25-year-old man was found with “multiple stab wounds to the torso” around 9:30 p.m. at 197th Street and Carpenter Avenue in Hollis, police said. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

The second fatal stabbing was discovered about 2.5 miles away around 11 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a 911 call of a male shot at the intersection of 89th Avenue and 150th Street and found a 29-year-old man with multiple wounds to the back and torso, cops said. EMS responded and determined that the wounds were actually stab wounds, police said.

The deadly slashing happened December 21, 2021

The second fatal stabbing was discovered around 11 p.m. December 21, 2021

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital but later died. He was identified as Benjamin Vasquez Bulux, police said.

No further details were immediately available.