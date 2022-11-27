Twice-stabbed NYC straphanger struggles with vicious robber on subway platform

Newly released video shows a straphanger struggling to hold onto his backpack after being stabbed by a vicious robber on a Manhattan train, according to cops.
The 34-year-old victim was on a southbound F train that was approaching the 34th Street-Herald Square Station in Midtown around 10 p.m. Nov. 22 when the suspect asked for a cigarette, cops said.
The victim was trying to give the man a smoke when the brute tried to steal cash from him instead, cops said. A struggle ensued, and the robber stabbed his victim in the torso with a sharp object.
When the train arrived at the station, both men fell out onto the platform. Video shows the struggle continuing in the station with the attacker stabbing the man a second time in the left shoulder.
“The individual then forcibly removed a backpack and $200 cash from the victim and fled the location to parts unknown,” cops said.
The victim sustained non-life threatening stab wounds and was removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. There were no immediate arrests.