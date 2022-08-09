Tweens attacked by homeless man in Greenwich Village: sources

Three preteen girls were attacked by a homeless man in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village early Tuesday evening, according to law enforcement sources.

The victims — two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old — were pushed and punched by the suspect at the corner of Washington Street and Perry Street just after 5 p.m., the sources said.

The unidentified suspect was apprehended by officers on foot several blocks away, according to the NYPD.

Charges were pending against the attacker, who sources told The Post is 34 years old and has no home address.

One of the victim’s mothers was accompanying the girls on their walk, according to police.

They received medical treatment for minor injuries on the scene, sources said.