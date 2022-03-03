Trumps’ testimony in NY AG probe delayed pending appeal

The New York Attorney General’s office has agreed to postpone the depositions for Donald Trump and his kids Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. as their appeals case plays out, new court papers show.

The trio on Monday filed an appeal of a decision ordering them to comply with AG Letitia James’ subpoenas for their sworn testimony as part of her investigation into the business dealings of the Trump Organization.

The Trumps sought to put the AG’s civil case on hold pending the appeal – which James’s office agreed to, delaying the depositions until two weeks after a decision from the higher court, according to papers filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday.

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in the AG’s office, wrote in a letter to a judge that the office is agreeing to the stay “in the interest of efficiency for both parties and the court.”

The AG and the Trumps also agreed to fast-track the appeal case “to promote a swift resolution” and “will request that the appeal be calendared and heard during the May term,” Wallace wrote.

Trump also agreed to comply with subpoenas to turn over documents and other information to the AG’s office by the end of the month, the filing shows.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is currently investigating the Trump Organization’s business dealings. MIKE SEGAR

James and the Trumps agreed to fast-track the appeal case. Mario Tama

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said, “We are pleased that these proceedings will be put on hold pending our appeal and look forward to our opportunity to argue this case before the Appellate Division.”

James office launched an investigation into the Trump Organization in 2019 following congressional testimony from Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen that he had exaggerated the value of company assets on annual statements to get better terms on loans and for tax purposes.

James then filed suit against the company and Eric Trump in 2020 claiming they were stonewalling the probe.

A lawyer for Ivanka and Don Jr. declined to comment.