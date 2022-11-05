Trump says vote for Malliotakis because Max Rose ‘weak’ on crime

Former President Donald Trump called on voters Saturday to back Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’ congressional re-election campaign, because her Democratic challenger Max Rose is a “a soft-on-crime radical” too “weak” to do the job.

“Nicole has fought relentlessly for the hardworking people of New York,” said Trump while joining Malliotakis, a Republican representing Staten Island and part of southern Brooklyn, during a get-out-the-vote teleconference rally.

“She’s tough on crime, strong on the border, and a tireless champion for the right to bear and keep arms.”

Rose — a former congressman seeking to win back a high-stakes House swing district for the Democrats two years after losing it to Malliotakis — “supports” lefty policies “that have turned New York “into a disaster-area cesspool” plagued by “crimes, gangs, looting and bloodshed.”

Trump came after Democratic candidate Max Rose, calling him a “a soft-on-crime radical.” Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“The only way to end the wave [of] the violent crime and bring peace to New York is to elect people like Nicole to Congress,” he added.

Trump also called on New Yorkers to back Republican candidate Lee Zeldin’s campaign to defeat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

When told of Trump’s remarks, Rose accused the ex-president of spurring the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Rose previously lost a high-stakes House swing district to Malliotakis two years ago. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“Donald Trump unleashed a mob that almost killed Nicole while leaving five police officers dead and her response was to beg for his endorsement,” Rose said in a statement.

He also insisted Malliotakis “has no morals” and predicted she’d someday endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump should both run for president in 2024 — the same way she backed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) in the 2016 primary.