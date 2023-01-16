Trump says his classified docs were better ‘secured’ than Biden’s

Former President Donald Trump blasted his successor Monday for storing classified documents in a “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured” garage, months after officials discovered a trove of top-secret files at the 45th president’s own home.

The 76-year-old Trump bragged that the files the feds seized from Mar-a-Lago this past summer were better protected than the ones found in Biden’s Delaware house because Trump’s resort was more secure.

“The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Maybe they are smarter than we think! This is one of seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor),” he continued.

Classified documents were stored in President Biden’s Delaware garage, according to the White House. Joe Biden/YouTube

The incident prompted Donald Trump to say the top-secret files found at Mar-a-Lago were better protected than Biden’s. REUTERS

“Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!” the former president concluded.

The White House admitted last week that sensitive documents were found in Biden’s garage next to his prized Corvette, after initially admitting that classified papers were found at Biden’s former think tank office Nov. 2 in Washington. Other sets of classified documents were discovered by the president’s personal lawyers in his home library, the White House said last week.

It is not clear what the lawyers were looking for when the initial set of documents were found in an office Biden had not used in more than three years.

An overhead shot of Biden’s Wilmington home, where lawyers found several sets of illegally stored files. WPVI

The Justice Department was reviewing if Biden had mishandled the secret files after leaving the vice presidency in 2017. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former Maryland US attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to lead the inquest, which had been underway for months, officials said.

Democrats called the scandal an “embarrassment” Sunday as House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, said his panel was looking into who had access to the files as it geared up for an investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling in connection with first son Hunter Biden’s overseas business interests.

A second special counsel, Jack Smith, was tasked by the feds to lead the investigation into the classified documents found at Trump’s Florida resort, one of several federal inquiries the Republican presidential candidate is facing.