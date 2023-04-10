Trump returns to NYC this week for state fraud case: sources

The Trump circus is coming back to town.

Former President Donald Trump is due back in the Big Apple this week to be grilled for the second time by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is probing the Trump Organization’s business practices, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Monday.

Trump is expected to plead the Fifth — or refuse to answer questions to avoid potentially incriminating himself — as he did when he was quizzed by the AG’s office in the case last year, sources from multiple agencies said.

He is due to fly up from his home in Florida on Wednesday night for questioning by James’ prosecutors at her Manhattan offices Thursday morning, sources said.

The ex-president was last known to be in Manhattan on April 4 — when he was arraigned on 34 felony criminal charges related to alleged hush money payments, including to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.

Trump has pleaded not guilty.

He left the city that night, after weeks of security preparations and a day filled with protests, a flood of cops in hot zones and street closures.

His return trip to Manhattan could mean more headaches for New Yorkers in a likely replay.





James is alleging “staggering fraud” within the Trump Organization, law-enforcement sources said.

Last year, she filed a $250 million civil case against Trump, his family real-estate company and several others – including three of his children — claiming they inflated company assets to get better deals on loans and insurance.

James’ office launched its probe in 2019 after Congressional testimony from former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who implicated Trump and his business practices.





James then filed a lawsuit in 2020 seeking access to records and depositions claiming that the Trump Organization and Trump family members were stonewalling her investigation.

In his separate criminal case against the former president, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting Trump over alleged “hush money” payments designed to stifle claims of The Donald’s illicit affairs.

Trump’s civil lawyer Monday declined to comment to The Post on whether her client would be deposed this week.

The AG’s office did not return a request seeking comment Monday.

