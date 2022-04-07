Trump probe ongoing after prosecutors quit, Alvin Bragg says

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg claims his office’s probe into Donald Trump is continuing — even after the two prosecutors leading it quit.

“As we have previously said, the investigation continues,” Bragg said in a prepared statement Thursday.

The investigation into the former president, the Trump Organization and its leadership was launched in 2018 under then-DA Cyrus Vance.

Vance charged Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg with tax fraud in June. He has pleaded not guilty.

In February, the two prosecutors heading the case, Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, resigned – which a source at the time said was an indication of frustration over the direction of the case. It reportedly came after Bragg suggested to the attorneys that he had doubts about moving forward.

But on Thursday, the DA said that the team of “dedicated, experienced career prosecutors” working on the probe were still “going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored.”

Bragg said the investigation is now being led by Chief of the Investigation Division Susan Hoffinger.

Mark Pomerantz led the investigation with Carey Dunne until both prosecutors resigned. AP//Mary Altaffer

The investigation into the former president, the Trump Organization and its leadership was launched in 2018 under then-DA Cyrus Vance. AFP via Getty Images

The DA said he couldn’t disclose more about the investigation or grand jury matters, but that at the end of the probe, he would announce whether his office is dropping the case or bringing charges.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is also conducting an investigation into the Trump Organization’s business dealings and currently has a pending lawsuit claiming the company and the family are stonewalling her probe.

Lawyers for Trump didn’t immediately return a request for comment.