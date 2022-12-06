Trump Org found guilty in tax fraud case

The Trump Organization was found guilty Tuesday of criminal tax fraud — and now former President Donald Trump’s real estate company could face a $1.6 million fine.

The Trump Org was convicted on all 15 counts it faced — including tax fraud, falsifying business records, conspiracy and related crimes — following two days of deliberations in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The company is set to be sentenced on June 13.

Prosecutors alleged during the four-week trial that for 15 years, the Trump Org helped top execs skirt income taxes on cushy, off-the-books benefits including rent, private school tuition and luxury cars.

The jury of eight men and four women heard from star prosecution witness and former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg, who testified last month, “It was my own personal greed that led to this case.”

The Trump Organization has been found guilty of tax fraud. AFP via Getty Images

Trump Org lawyers have maintained that Weisselberg acted on his own and that the blame lay solely with him.

Still, Weisselberg, 75, admitted that even after Donald Trump’s children Eric and Donald Trump Jr. found out in 2017 that he and other executives were cheating on taxes, they weren’t penalized. Instead, Weisselberg — who is currently on a leave of absence and getting paid a $640,000 salary from the company — was given a $200,000 raise.

The 45th president and his children are not charged in the case.

The company faces up to $1.6 million in fines at sentencing. Getty Images

But during closing arguments, prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office claimed Trump was well aware of what Weisselberg was up to and that he “explicitly” sanctioned the tax fraud.

“This whole narrative that Donald Trump is blissfully ignorant is just not real,” Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told jurors.

Steinglass said the tax fraud also benefited the company by keeping payroll down and increasing tax deductions.

The Trump Organization has maintained that former CFO Allen Weisselberg is solely to blame. REUTERS

“The executives net more and the company pays less,” Steinglass said. “A win-win for everyone except the tax man. In the end, that’s all this is.”

But Trump Org lawyer Susan Necheles pointed the finger at Weisselberg.

“We are here today because of one reason and one reason only: the greed of Allen Weisselberg,” she said in her summations.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to raking in $1.7 million in benefits that he didn’t report to the tax authorities. He is slated to receive a five-month prison sentence in exchange for his cooperation with the government.