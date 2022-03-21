Trump files new papers further opposing AG probe testifying

Donald Trump and kids Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. filed new court papers Monday continuing to argue that they shouldn’t be forced to give testimony as part of a probe into the Trump Organizations’ business dealings.

Last month, the trio filed an appeal to try to block a ruling that called for them to comply with subpoenas seeking their testimony as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’s ongoing investigation into the family company.

The former president and his two children reiterated arguments they previously presented to the lower court judge, claiming that since 2018, James has been targeting Trump for selective prosecution to advance her political career, according to their brief filed with the Appellate Division.

James said in a statement Monday, “Despite continuous efforts to impede this investigation, no one can stop our pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are.

“We will continue to follow the facts without fear or favor.”

The AG launched her probe of the Trump Organization in 2019 after congressional testimony from Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen that Trump exaggerated the value of company assets in order to get better terms on loans and for tax purposes.

She then filed a lawsuit in 2020 claiming that the company was stonewalling her investigation.

Trump’s lawyer did not immediately return a Post request for comment. The lawyer for his kids declined comment.