Trump expected to be deposed Wednesday in NY AG investigation

Donald Trump is expected to be grilled by New York prosecutors Wednesday as part of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization, a report said.

The pending deposition will take place behind closed doors at an undisclosed location, according to Fox News.

James says her office has evidence that Trump’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its skyscrapers, golf clubs and other assets to secure loans and tax breaks.

The 76-year-old former president has said the ongoing civil investigation is “baseless” and a “which hunt.”

The deposition comes after years of delays, lawsuits and appeals in connection to the probe, which was launched in 2019 based on the sworn testimony of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

James is alleging that Trump’s company used fraudulent valuations of its assets. Getty Images

Most recently, James agreed to postpone depositions for Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Jr. after the July passing of Ivana Trump. Ivanka and Donald Jr. have since been deposed.

It was unclear if Trump would be willing to talk to investigators or if he planned to assert his Fifth Amendment right, Fox reported.

The Trump Organization’s finances are also part of a wide-ranging probe by Manhattan prosecutors, who are set to try former CFO Allen Weisselberg for tax fraud.

The former president is denying the claims of James’ office, calling the investigation “a witch hunt.” AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, the feds raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, and reportedly cracked open a safe while looking for presidential records and classified information suspected to have illegally been taken from the National Archives.

The Department of Justice is also investigating Trump’s role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his culpability in the violent Jan 6., 2021 Capitol riots.

Additionally, Georgia prosecutors are weighing subpoenaing Trump in connection with an election fraud inquiry in that state.

Trump has denied all accusations of wrongdoing as he mulls a third consecutive White House run.