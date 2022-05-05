Truck driver who allegedly fatally struck NYC teen is charged

The delivery truck driver who allegedly struck and killed a 16-year-old girl as she walked to school in the Bronx Wednesday has been charged with moving violations in the incident, cops said.

Joseph Zillitto, Jr., 46, was making a left turn when he allegedly struck Alissa Kolenovic — who was crossing Paulding Avenue at the Neill Avenue intersection in Morris Park around 8:20 a.m., cops said.

He stayed on scene and was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care, police said.

Joseph Zillitto, Jr. was making a left turn when he allegedly struck and killed Alissa Kolenovic. Matthew McDermott

Alissa Kolenovic was pronounced dead after being rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. Facebook/Suma Kolenovic

Alissa Kolenovic lived about a block away from the scene of the fatal accident. Matthew McDermott

Joseph Zillitto, Jr. stayed at the scene following the incident. Matthew McDermott

Joseph Zillitto, Jr. was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care. Matthew McDermott

Kolenovic — who lived about a block away from the scene — was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Zillitto is a Bronx resident, but lives more than three miles from the scene, according to police.