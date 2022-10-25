Trio who allegedly slashed NYC straphanger shown in new photos

The trio suspected of slashing and pummeling a Queens straphanger over the weekend is shown in new surveillance images released by the NYPD.

The 21-year-old victim was with his girlfriend as he sat on a bench waiting for a Manhattan-bound No. 7 train at Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue in Corona around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the attack occurred, cops said.

Suddenly, the trio approached, and one of them snarled something along the lines of, “Why is she with a guy like you?” cops said.

Photos show the three suspects who police believe attacked a 21-year-old man at the Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue No. 7 subway station. NYPD

The comment sparked a fight that turned physical – with the suspects slashing, punching and hurling expletives at the victim, police said.

The injured man was taken to the Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition.

The suspects – two of them wearing light-colored sweatshirts with black bags or fanny packs slung over their shoulders – are shown in images released late Monday.

The third suspect wore a black winter coat over a yellow shirt with the “Champion” logo, the photos show.

Police were still looking to track them down Tuesday.