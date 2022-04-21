Trio swiped $450K of rings from Diamond District store: cops

A woman swiped a stash of diamond rings worth nearly half a million dollars from a Diamond District store in a broad-daylight heist, police said. 

The suspect walked into the Diamond Center of USA on West 47th Street near Sixth Avenue just before 3 p.m. April 7, joined by another woman and a man who acted as lookouts, cops said. 

When a 33-year-old male worker stepped into a back room, the woman went behind the counter and grabbed 112 white and yellow gold diamond rings – worth about $450,000 – and put them in the bag, cops said.

The suspect and her alleged partners in crime then fled into the 47-50 Streets – Rockefeller Center subway station and got on a northbound F train, cops said. 

It was reported to police that on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 1455 hours two unidentified females and one unidentified male entered a jewelry store located at 55 West 47th Street. The unidentified male and Unidentified Female #1 acted as lookouts. When a 33-year-old male employee stepped into a back room area, Unidentified Female #2 went behind the counter and removed 112 white and yellow gold diamond rings and placed them into a bag. The rings were valued at approximately $450,000. The unidentified individuals then exited the store and proceeded to the 47-50 Sts – Rockefeller Center subway station and took a southbound F Train. Unidentified Female #1 is Hispanic, 40 to 50 years old, medium build, approximately 5'8", wearing a tan/grey sweater and a gray knit cap. Unidentified Female # 2 is Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a black baseball cap and a purple-and-white tie-dye "HOLLISTER” sweatshirt (not seen in the attached photo). Unidentified Male # is Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, slim build, about 5'9". He was wearing black t -shirt and jeans with a grey baseball cap.
Footage released late Wednesday shows them inside the station, as the man appears to rifle through a black bag. 

The woman suspected of stealing the rings is described as between 25 and 35 years old, least seen wearing a black baseball cap and purple-and-white tie-died Hollister sweatshirt, cops said. 

The other woman is between 40 and 50 years old with a medium build, about 5-foot-8, last seen wearing a tan and gray sweater and a gray knit cap. 

The male suspect is between 30 and 40 years old with a slim build, described as about 5-foot-9. 

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans with a gray baseball cap.

