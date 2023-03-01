Trio steals four Ferraris in wild heist in Nassau County

Three crooks smashed their way into a Ferrari service center on Long Island and made off with four of the luxury rides, authorities said.

The trio broke the glass door of the Ferrari of Long Island Service Center on South Service Road in Plainview just before 4 a.m. Saturday, cops said.





The stolen vehicles included convertibles and two-door Ferraris, cops said. Instagram/new_englandcarspotter

Once inside, they snatched up “assorted merchandise” and “numerous vehicle key fobs,” according to Nassau County Police.

They then hopped into two convertible Ferraris – a gray 2014 and a blue 2016 model – as well as two white two-door Ferraris, from 2018 and 2023, and drove off, cops said.

Police were unable to elaborate on how the trio managed to take four vehicles.





The trio also made off with “assorted merchandise” and “numerous vehicle key fobs,” cops said. Google Maps

No arrests had been made by Wednesday afternoon.