A man was robbed at knifepoint by three teens in Central Park early Sunday, cops said.

The victim, 35, was walking at West 60th Street and West Drive in the park around 12:45 a.m. when he was approached by the young trio, cops said.

One of the creeps displayed a knife and took the man’s wallet and cell phone, cops said. The victim was not injured.

The robbers were described as wearing black hoodies, cops said. They fled on foot.

There were no immediate arrests.