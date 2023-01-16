Trio hurls knives, store items at NYC deli workers: wild video

Wild video shows three people hurling kitchen knives and other store items at workers after being denied a purchase at a Harlem deli, police said Monday.

The trio flew into a rage after their request to place an order on store credit was turned down at the Eleganza Gourmet Deli on Convent Avenue near West 127th Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to cops.

One of the suspects grabbed a knife off the deli counter as the crew demanded money from the register, cops said.

The suspects threw items around, including kitchen knives, during an attempted robbery at a Harlem deli. DCPI

Then mayhem ensued,- with the suspects throwing and knocking over entire racks of snacks and tossing random items, including kitchen knives, toward a worker at the counter, footage released early Monday shows.

The suspects knocked over racks of snacks and chucked random items toward the counter. NYPD

No one was hurt in the fracas.

Police were still looking to track down the suspects Monday.