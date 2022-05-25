Trio brutally beats woman, break her jaw in NYC attack: video

by

Shocking new video captures the moment a trio brutally beat a woman – breaking her jaw – during a dust-up in the Bronx. 

The 37-year-old victim was arguing with a man at the northwest corner of Lydig Avenue and White Plains Road in Pelham Parkway around 9:15 p.m. May 18 when the squabble came to blows, cops said. 

Footage released early Wednesday shows two men shoving the woman, sending her falling backwards onto the sidewalk. 

All three repeatedly punched and kicked her – and one even dealt a single final kick in the face as the woman tried to sit up, the clip shows. 

The victim, who suffered a broken jaw in the attack, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was treated and released. 

Police are still looking for all three suspects. 

A trio brutally beat a woman and broke her jaw.
DCPI
It was reported to police that on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at approximately 2114 hours, at the Northwest corner of Lydig Avenue and White Plains Road, police responded to a 911 call of a female assaulted. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a 37-year-old female victim with a broken jaw. The victim states she was engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown individual, which escalated into a physical encounter. Two individuals forcibly pushed the victim to the ground, at which time all three individuals kicked and punched the victim about the face and body before fleeing to parts unknown. EMS also responded to the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals / Jacobi where she has since been treated and released, the individuals are described as follows:
DCPI
Footage released early Wednesday shows two men shoving the woman.
DCPI

One is described as having a medium complexion and medium build, with brown eyes and short dark hair. 

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the front stating “Legends never die,” a blue baseball cap, gray sweatpants, a red backpack and white sneakers.

The second suspect has a medium complexion and slim build, with brown eyes and short, close-cut dark hair, cops said. 

All three repeatedly punched and kicked her.
DCPI
The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was treated and released. 
DCPI
The victim suffered a broken jaw in the attack.
DCPI

He wore a blue, white and red hooded sweatshirt, a light-colored baseball cap, blue jeans, a black backpack and boots.  

Police are also looking for another man with a medium complexion and medium build, with brown eyes and short dark hair.

During the attack, he wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a red T-shirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.