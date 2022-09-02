Trinity School staffer on leave after admitting she sneaks in ‘agenda’

An administrator at a posh Manhattan private school was placed on paid leave after being filmed talking about “sneaking” her Democratic views and activism into the classroom.

The Trinity School also announced in a Friday letter to students and parents that an investigation will be launched into the comments made by Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, a director of student activities at the Upper East Side fixture.

Norris had said that she tries to “disrupt” the school’s curriculum in a recording published Thursday by Project Veritas, a conservative outlet known for using spies to infiltrate progressive organizations.

“There’s always groups of teachers who want to do these [activist] things but the administration just wouldn’t let us,” Norris says in the clip, apparently filmed by a man wearing a hidden camera at an outdoor dining shed in the city this spring.

“So, we’ve been just sneaking things in [through] the cracks.”

“I don’t hide how I feel, but I can’t pretend I’m [not] promoting an agenda even though I clearly am with all the stuff I’m doing.”

Jennifer Norris was secretly recorded by Project Veritas talking about her left-leaning agenda at Manhattan’s Trinity School. Project Veritas/YouTube

Tuition at the Upper East Side prep school is $58,495 before lunch, dues and fees, according to its website. Matthew McDermott

Norris also said she would not allow Republican speakers at the school and added there was a “huge contingent” of “just horrible” white boys that attend the prep school.

In the school’s letter obtained and shared by Project Veritas, school officials said they found it “deeply disturbing” that Norris was recorded “without her knowledge or permission by someone who misrepresented himself.”

But the school added “the sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the mission or values” of Trinity.

“The School is retaining outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation. Ms. Norris will be placed on paid leave while this investigation is underway,” John Allman, Head of School and David Perez, President of the Board of Trustees wrote.

Project Veritas, founded by James O’Keefe, has been known to record oblivious progressive subjects under the false context of a romantic date. Stephen Yang

“As part of this process, in conjunction with the work of our outside advisors, we will also review school protocols and practices that are in place to ensure that we are living up to our determination to build a more inclusive community.”

Neither Norris nor Allman could be reached for comment by The Post Thursday.

Project Veritas – founded by far right-wing provocateur James O’Keefe — has filmed unaware subjects under the guise of being on a date in the past.