Trinitarios gang members charged by feds in NYC

More than a dozen members of a violent New York City street gang that operates as a subset of the notorious Trinitarios crew were charged Tuesday in a sweeping federal indictment, authorities said.

The 16 members and associates of “Own Every Dollar” or “OED” controlled turf in Washington Heights, as well as pockets of Brooklyn and Queens, law enforcement officials said in a statement.

The savage crew was previously suspected of being behind a string of high-end robberies last year that saw more than $4 million worth of pricey watches and jewelry snatched from patrons of Big Apple hotspots.

The gang is known for the “extreme violence” it uses to further its operation in the neighborhoods where it has a foothold, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The Trinitarios were responsible for Guzman-Feliz’s death.

They face charges including racketeering, murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking counts, authorities said.

The case was brought by federal and local law enforcement agencies, including the NYPD, the DEA, the Manhattan DA and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The Trinitarios are a notorious Dominican street gang founded on Rikers Island in the early 1990s.

The gang drew national attention in 2018 after leaders of the Trinitarios ordered the machete slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

Feliz was hacked to death outside a Bronx bodega after Trinitarios members mistook him for a member of a rival set.

Law enforcement officials are scheduled to hold a press conference about Tuesday’s indictment later today.