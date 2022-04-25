Tribute fund to donate $50K to Timothy Klein’s family

The New York Police and Fire Widows & Children’s Benefit Fund is donating $50,000 to the parents of fallen firefighter Timothy Klein, the nonprofit group said Monday.

Klein, 31, the son and nephew of retired city firefighters, died Sunday while battling a vicious three-alarm blaze at a home in Canarsie.

“Firefighter Klein died a true hero,” said Stephen Danhauser, chairman of Answer the Call, which oversees the fund, in a statement.

“He followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the FDNY six years ago and died far too young at just 31 years old while protecting our city,” Dannhauser said. “Our organization vows to never forget his sacrifice and the sacrifices all first responders make each and every day.”

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire at 10826 Avenue N shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with eight other smoke-eaters injured in the blaze.

Klein was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A resident of the home also perished in the fire.

Klein was the fifth firefighter from his Canarsie firehouse to die in the line of duty.

Answer the Call was founded in 1985 by former New York Mets outfielder Rusty Staub and has since donated more than $165 million to the families of fallen first-responders.

The New York Police and Fire Widows & Children’s Benefit Fund is donating $50,000 to the parents of fallen firefighter Timothy Klein. Courtesy of FDNY via AP