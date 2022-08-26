Trial date set in sex abuse suit against Kevin Spacey

An October trial date has been set in the New York lawsuit accusing Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing a teen decades ago.

Anthony Rapp’s case alleges that the former “House of Cards” actor sexually assaulted him in Manhattan in 1986 when he was just 14.

Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan scheduled the case to start jury selection on Oct. 6, according to an order from Thursday.

In June, Kaplan shot down Spacey’s bid to toss Rapp’s whole case – allowing claims including third-degree sexual abuse to move forward to trial, while tossing out a sexual assault allegation due to the statute of limitations.

Anthony Rapp claims that Kevin Spacey grazed his butt and partially laid across him in an encounter in Manhattan before he was able to get away. WireImage

Rapp’ case accuses the 62-year-old actor of grazing his butt and laying partially across him before Rapp managed to “wriggle out” of his grasp.

Under New York’s Child Victims’ Act, the accuser was able to file the suit despite the statute of limitations running out on the alleged incident. The legislation opened a two-year look-back window for victims of childhood abuse to bring old claims.

In May, UK prosecutors charged Spacey with sexual assault stemming from allegations that he assaulted three men in London between March 2005 and August 2008 and in western England in April 2013.

Spacey said he would voluntarily appear in that case to defend himself and prove his innocence.

Rapp’s lawyers declined to comment. Lawyers for Spacey didn’t immediately return a request for comment.