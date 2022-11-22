Trial date set in NY AG Letitia James’ $250M lawsuit against Donald Trump

A trial date has been set for next fall in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ sweeping $250 million lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his family real estate company of “staggering” fraud.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Tuesday scheduled the trial for Oct. 2, 2023, in the case alleging that the Trump Organization’s assets were exaggerated for years for loan, insurance and tax purposes.

James filed the suit in September against the 76-year-old former president, his kids Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., the Trump Org and former longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg — who testified last week as the star prosecution witness in a criminal tax fraud case against the company.

Engoron earlier this month ordered that an independent monitor be appointed to oversee the Trump Org as it turns over financials “to ensure there is no further fraud” while the AG’s case plays out.

A Manhattan judge set a trial date for next year in NY AG Letitia James’ suit against Donald Trump and his company. Getty Images

James claims that Trump, his kids and the company exaggerated assets to get an edge on loans, insurance and taxes. Bloomberg via Getty Images

James launched her probe in 2019 following congressional testimony by Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen that Trump had been inflating company assets for years.

She then filed a 2020 lawsuit, claiming the company was stonewalling her investigation.

Trump has blasted James’ cases as politically motivated witch hunts.

The 45th president threw his hat in the ring for the 2024 presidential election last week as he’s still beleaguered by a slew of legal problems.

These include the ongoing trial against his company, the specter of a federal indictment over whether he illegally brought classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago home, questions about whether he tried to overturn the 2020 election result and a defamation case related to claims that he raped a journalist.