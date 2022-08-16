Trial date set for NYC fatal shoving suspect Lauren Pazienza

Lauren Pazienza — the Long Island woman who allegedly shoved a beloved 87-year-old voice coach to her death on a Manhattan street — is set to go on trial for manslaughter in October, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Felicia Mennin set the Oct. 6, 2023 date for the proceedings after chiding Pazienza’s high-profile defense attorney for apparently dragging his feet in the case and delaying it from going to trial.

“I gave you almost a month,” to file motion papers, Mennin said to lawyer Arthur Aidala during Tuesday’s court hearing.

Aidala protested: “I’m not ready to commit to a trial date. There’s thousands of hours of discovery we still haven’t gone through.”

“I’m going to give you a trial date and you can explain to me at that time why you’re ready or not ready,” the judge replied.

Lauren Pazienza’s manslaughter trial has been set for Oct. 6. Steven Hirsch

Pazienza, who is being held on Rikers Island as the case plays out in court, wore a white long-sleeved T-shirt, beige pants and blue face mask for the brief hearing, and gave her parents a solemn nod when it was over.

Her mom Caroline was captured on video hitting a Post photographer on the arm with her cell phone as she left court.

Pazienza, a former event organizer and scion of a Long Island cesspool empire, is accused of calling victim Barbara Maier Gustern a “b–ch” before shoving her onto the ground in an unprovoked attack in Chelsea on March 10.

Gustern — a vocal coach for the likes of Blondie frontwoman and Big Apple icon Debbie Harry — died from her injuries five days later.

Lauren Pazienza is accused of fatally shoving Barbara Maier Gustern. Tamara Beckwith/NY Post

Pazienza has twice turned down plea deals offered by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for the manslaughter and assault charges she faces.

She could be sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars if convicted on the top charge of manslaughter.

Pazienza was initially released on $500,000 bail following her arrest, but was thrown back behind bars May 10 after Mennin revoked the bail and labeled her a “serious flight risk.”

Pazienza allegedly flew off the handle after she had been out drinking to celebrate her upcoming wedding. The redhead allegedly threw food at her fiancé before crossing the street where she pushed Gustern.

Aidala didn’t comment as they left court.