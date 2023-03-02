Travis Scott’s punch victim says rapper’s security threatened to kill him

The sound engineer who was allegedly clobbered in the face by Travis Scott said that the rapper’s security guard threatened to kill him after the attack, according to a report.

The 52-year-old victim, identified only as Mark, said he’s unable to move his neck after the 30-year-old performer allegedly punched him inside club Nebula around 2 a.m. Wednesday, he told Fox 5 New York in a bedside interview.

“Obviously my neck is f–ked up,” Mark said from Jersey City Medical Center. “My arm is tingling. I have pins and needles going down it.”

The victim, who appeared dazed and couldn’t turn his head to face the camera, said he was only trying to help Scott when the star turned on him.

“I was trying to tell him to lower [the music] so it sounded good for the performance but he just stuck his middle finger in my face,” Mark said. “So I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me.”

He then said Scott’s security guard threatened his life — instead of trying to calm the rapper.

“His security guard said, ‘Are you f–king crazy? I’m gonna kill you,” Mark said.

The “Sicko Mode” singer was at the club on West 41st Street near Broadway to perform alongside rapper Don Toliver, who is signed to his label, when he grew angry about the sound system.

Mark and other sources said the volume was so high that the sound was distorted, but when others tried to lower it, Scott got physical.

Before he went after Mark, he allegedly pushed a DJ.

Video obtained by Page Six shows Scott yelling at the DJ to “back the f–k up” before he shoves him away.

The rapper also is accused of throwing a fan’s phone and damaging $12,000 worth of equipment, including an audio speaker and video screen, at the Midtown club, police said.

Mark said he doesn’t understand why Scott acted out against the people who were there to support him.

“They’re people who were trying to sound the best you could,” he said, addressing the rapper directly. “There were fans there trying to take pictures, you’re throwing their phones, you know — these are people who respect you, who want what’s best for you. Maybe you should calm down and listen to what the people who are supporting you are trying to say to you.”

Scott’s lawyer called the altercation a clear misunderstanding and said he was “confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” the lawyer Mitchell Schuster said.

Schuster is reportedly working with the NYPD to find a time for Scott to turn himself in.

However, the rapper is set to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Los Angeles this Saturday.

Scott made headlines in 2021 for the notorious Astroworld festival tragedy in which 10 people were killed and hundreds were injured as crowds rushed the stage.