Transgender Rikers inmate gets 7 years for raping female prisoner

A transgender Rikers inmate raped a female prisoner while in the women’s section of the jail and has been sentenced to seven years, officials said Monday.

Ramel Blount, 33, who goes by Diamond Blount, pleaded guilty to attempted rape April 7 in an apparent plea deal.

Investigators said Blount — who was housed in the female section of the facility — approached a 33-year-old female inmate in the bathroom at the Rose M. Singer center Feb. 8, 2021, after the victim had just finished showering.

Blount held the victim down by the back of her neck and raped her, investigators said. The victim reported the incident to jail officials, and a rape kit was administered, which matched Blount’s DNA in the New York State Registry.

Blount received a seven-year prison sentence with an additional eight years of post-release supervision. An order of protection was issued, and Blount must also register as a sex offender.

“Sexual violence against anyone is unacceptable,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement.