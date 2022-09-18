Tourist shot in back after refusing robber in NYC: cops

A tourist from Denmark was shot in the back after refusing to turn his property over to a gun-wielding robber on Manhattan’s Upper West side Sunday morning, cops said.

The robber approached the 31-year-old at West 103rd Street and West End Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and demanded that he turn over his cell phone.

The victim, who was on his way home from a party, refused to comply and attempted to walk away.

The tourist was shot after refusing to hand his property over to the robber, police said. Seth Gottfried

“He just kept walking and the guy shot him,” a police source said.

The tourist, who was born in Argentina and is a resident of Denmark, suffered a gunshot wound to the back, cops said. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

There were no immediate arrests, police said.

Police investigate the scene of the shooting.

Robbery and other crimes have increased by about 40% in NYC recently, according to the NYPD.

