Tour bus driver slashed, stabbed by razor-wielding panhandler in NYC

A tour bus driver was slashed and stabbed by a razor-wielding panhandler who was haggling his passengers for money late Tuesday in Midtown, cops said.
The 53-year-old driver parked the double-decker bus on Eighth Avenue near West 42nd Street around 11:40 p.m. when 40-year-old Hector Cruz approached passengers and begged for money, according to police.
The beggar eventually boarded the bus and began swinging around a razor blade. Cruz allegedly slashed the driver in the face and torso, and stabbed him in the chest.
He initially fled after the attack, but police caught up to him a few blocks away.
The knife-wielding maniac was arrested and charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, disorderly conduct and loitering, authorities said.
The blade was recovered, cops said.
Cruz is “known to the department,” but police could not immediately provide details on his prior arrests.