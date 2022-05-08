Top NYPD official Edward Caban once involved in cheating scandal, disciplinary records reveal

The second-highest-ranking member of the NYPD was accused of cheating on his sergeant’s exam nearly 30 years ago — and was disciplined in four other misconduct cases, newly unearthed records show.

First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban was among more than two dozen aspiring sergeants to get wrapped up in the decades-old cheating scandal, according to the never-before-seen police files obtained by The Post.

Details of the allegations were disclosed in Caban’s patchwork disciplinary file, which was sealed for decades and obtained through the state’s Freedom of Information Law. The total five misconduct cases span 148 pages — and contain an admission from Caban he stole pay and used his department car for personal use.

“First Deputy Commissioner Caban’s more than thirty years of dedicated service to New York City has prepared him well for his current role,” the NYPD said in a statement.

“Decades old allegations –— nearly all of which have been disproven or made without merit –— do nothing to tarnish his exemplary reputation among the many cops and communities with whom he has served.”

Caban, currently the highest-ranking Hispanic man on the force, was named the next first deputy commissioner late last year. Police sources told The Post that the then-inspector had been bragging about the promotion back in November, weeks before Keechant Sewell was even selected by Mayor Eric Adams to be NYPD commissioner.

First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban is seen with the police commissioner, Keechant Sewell. Gregory P. Mango

In the exam scandal, the only of the five cases in which he wasn’t disciplined, the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Unit was confident enough that Caban cheated.

Caban sat for the Oct. 16, 1994, exam near the back of a classroom in Roosevelt High School with two other cops, one of whom was his childhood friend and the other his then-roommate.

Investigators flagged the tests submitted by Caban and his two pals after they got the same four questions wrong, the same 94 questions correct and were found to be sitting in close proximity.

The cop corruption unit and the city’s Department of Investigation hauled him and nine others before an administrative judge for an internal trial behind closed doors after substantiating departmental charges. Three other cops were either fired or resigned before the trial.

Caban had testified during the departmental trial that the three had studied together for the exam. The judge’s case summary also noted that one of Caban’s alleged co-conspirators, whose name was redacted along with those of all other officers, did not testify after being fired for perjury a year before the trial.

Caban was eventually found not guilty, with an NYPD judge acknowledging “very strong” evidence of answer sharing — but clearing the cops because the prosecution’s case lacked a smoking gun, the files show.

Caban was among more than two dozen aspiring sergeants involved in the scandal. NYPD

The nine others who faced the internal trials were also cleared. At least 15 more were caught up in the probe, but Internal Affairs dropped their cases, finding the claims unfounded.

Caban’s involvement in the 1990s exam controversy had not been known before his disciplinary records were recently released to The Post. They were only provided due to the repeal of the state’s secrecy law known as 50a.

The files reveal that Caban had to cut a deal with the department just over a decade ago after he was caught using his departmental vehicle at least 96 times between August 2007 and January 2010 for personal use — including driving his family while off duty.

During the probe, Caban also admitted to leaving work early on an undisclosed number of eight-hour shifts while assigned to the 25th Precinct.

The then-deputy inspector was “admonished” by a chief, docked 20 vacation days and forced to pay $428.48 for in-and out-of-state EZ-Pass fees, including tolls from New Jersey. IAB did not bring charges against Caban for stealing time.

The exam happened at Theodore Roosevelt Educational Campus. Tomas E. Gaston

A year later, Caban was accused of fraternizing with female subordinates, including “several sexual encounters,” and favoring those female cops, according to the documents. An investigation found no inappropriate relationship and no pattern of favoritism.

Caban was given instruction only after being found guilty of not properly investigating a 2010 incident in which two cops refused to help a fellow 25 Precinct officer who was being assaulted by a pair of suspects during an arrest.

In 2002, while Caban was assigned to the 41st Precinct, he was punished after a prisoner escaped from the precinct house while he was the supervisor on duty, according to the records.

Caban’s internal file also notes him being given instruction for a retaliatory summons stemming from a Civilian Complaint Review Board case.

The department said that now, “as one of the final arbiters of discipline in the NYPD, Caban’s awareness of that process will only help him bring a fair and informed point-of-view to those important decisions.”