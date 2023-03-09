Top murder charge overturned in ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz slay case

A New York state appeals court on Thursday threw out the first-degree murder conviction against the Trinitarios gang member who delivered the fatal machete blow that killed 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in 2018.

Jonaiki Martinez Estrella — who was condemned to life in prison without parole in the brutal caught-on-camera slaying — must now be re-sentenced on the lesser second-degree murder conviction, for which he’ll face up to 25 years to life behind bars, the appellate court ruled.

The “extremely heinous” June 20, 2018 machete and knife killing “clearly depicted” Martinez Estrella delivering the fatal slash to Guzman-Feliz’ neck, the Appellate Division, First Department ruling said.

Still, the appellate judges found that prosecutors failed to meet the high bar for proving first-degree murder in Martinez Estrella’s case.

“We find that the evidence was legally insufficient to prove that defendant inflicted torture on the victim within the meaning of the statute in two respects,” the ruling reads.

In particular, the five-judge panel said prosecutors failed to prove that Martinez Estrella engaged in a “course of conduct” meant to “torture” Guzman-Feliz and failed to prove that he “relished” or took pleasure in the murder.

Martinez Estrella was among several Trinitarios who dragged Guzman-Feliz out of a Bronx bodega and stabbed him outside on the sidewalk, falsely believing the teen was part of a rival gang — a heinous act that rocked the city and grabbed national attention.

Judge Robert Neary in 2019 sentenced the five gangbangers who killed Guzman-Feliz, including Martinez Estrella.





The first-degree murder conviction against Jonaaiki Martinez Estrella in the murder of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was overturned Thursday.





Martinez Estrella was sentenced in 2019 to life in prison without parole on the overturned charge. AP





Martinez Estrella and four others were convicted for stabbing Guzman-Feliz to death in 2018.

Martinez Estrella’s lawyer Steven Feinman explained that first-degree murder charges are normally reserved for cop killings and acts of terrorism.

And for first-degree murder charges to be applied outside those situations, prosecutors must prove the additional elements that the perpetrator carried out a “course of conduct” with the intention of torturing the victim – meaning they got pleasure from the act, the lawyer said.





Martinez Estrella must now be resentenced on the remaining second-degree murder conviction. Richard Harbus

“There was simply no evidence that could have possibly satisfied the elements of first-degree murder on the theory of torture,” Feinman said. “As such, the court properly reversed appellant’s conviction of that crime.

“It must be stressed that it is extremely difficult to satisfy the elements of first-degree murder under the theory of torture,” Feinman added.

Martinez Estrella’s case must go back to the lower court so he can be re-sentenced for the remaining convictions on second-degree murder, gang assault and conspiracy.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office – which prosecuted the case – didn’t return a request for comment Thursday.