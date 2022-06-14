Toddler discovered alone on Bronx street corner

An unidentified toddler was discovered alone on a Bronx corner, and authorities are trying to track down his family, cops said.

The boy, who appears to be about 2 years old, was standing barefoot and crying at the corner of Randall and Olmstead avenues in Castle Hill around 11 p.m. Monday when a passerby spotted him, police said.

The 29-year-old male witness called police 911, and the boy was taken by EMS to Jacobi Medical Center for an evaluation.

The tot does not speak but appears to be in good health, cops said.

Police released a photo of him early Tuesday and said they are looking for the public’s help in identifying him.