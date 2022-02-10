TLC driver shot while dropping off passenger in NYC, cops say

A Taxi & Limousine Commission driver was grazed in the back by a bullet when a suspect opened fire as he dropped off a passenger in Brooklyn Thursday morning, cops said.

The 39-year-old driver was letting a rider out of his car at Ocean Avenue and Farragut Road in Midwood around 6:15 a.m. when someone approached the vehicle and fired a gun, police said.

The driver was grazed in the back and taken to the Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition, authorities said.

The shooter, wearing a white T-shirt, took off in a silver two-door Volvo sedan, cops said.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim was the intended target.

Police also did not know whether the Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) driver was behind the wheel of a taxi or livery cab.

The TLC didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.