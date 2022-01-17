Times Square vigil planned for subway-shove victim Michelle Go

A local Asian group plans to hold a candlelight vigil in Times Square on Tuesday to remember fatal-subway-shove victim Michelle Go — and demand City Hall better address its community’s concerns.

The vigil, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Red Steps, will be held three days after Go was randomly pushed to her death by a deranged homeless man at the Times Square station around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

Cops have said they do not believe it was a hate crime — but the community group said there have been plenty of attacks on Asians since the COVID-19 pandemic began — including some by the mentally ill.

“We are demanding that Mayor [Eric] Adams have a coherent mental health reform plan,” said vigil organizer Ben Wei, executive director of Asians Fighting Injustice, on Monday.

“Under [former Mayor Bill] de Blasio, billions of dollars were invested in ThriveNYC, much of which gets unused,” Wei said of the former mayor’s oft-criticized pricey and controversial mental-health initiative.

“I don’t believe it is ethical to send the mentally ill to prison for the rest of their lives,” Wei said. “But if somebody commits a violent offense, they shouldn’t be released into the streets without medication and counseling.”

Simon Martial was identified as the homeless man who shoved Michelle Go onto the train tracks. J.C.Rice

He said the group is also asking Adams to establish an Asian-American and Pacific Islanders task force to deal with concerns in that community, adding, “Security and safety is the primary issue.

“During the pandemic, many of the hotels for the unhoused were in Chinatown, and we saw violence perpetrated on Chinatown residents,” Wei said. “We urge the mayor to appoint AAPI individuals in his administration, including the Office of Criminal Justice Reform.”

Adams has come under fire for claiming the city’s subway system is safe for riders and that Go’s death simply fed the “perception” the rails are dangerous. As The Post reported Monday, transit crime has actually continued to climb during Adams’ first two weeks in office.

Go’s vigil will be held at the Red Steps in Times Square at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

NYPD and FDNY arrive on scene after Go was pushed to her death at the Times Square subway station. J.C.Rice

Officials at City Hall declined to comment on the Asian group’s comments Monday.

Go, 40, was waiting for an R train at the Times Square station when she was pushed into the train’s path and killed.

Police arrested 61-year-old Martial Simon in the attack and charged him with murder.

Simon’s sister, Josette Simon, told The Post on Monday that her brother was a hard-working Haitian immigrant until he was diagnosed with schizophrenia years ago. He has been in and out of mental hospitals for about 20 years, she said.

Go, a native of California and a UCLA graduate, had worked at Deloitte Consulting in Manhattan since 2018, according to her LinkedIn page.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague in this senseless act of violence,” Jonathan Gandal, the firm’s managing director, said Monday. “We are doing all we can to support her family and friends during this terribly painful time.”

A former high-school friend who asked to remain anonymous said in a Facebook message to The Post on Monday that Go was the youngest of the 1998 class of California’s American High School.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke after the tragic death of Go, saying that the subway system is still safe to travel. Michael Dalton

But “you couldn’t tell because she took on a lot of leadership roles,” the pal said of Go.

“A friend and I were just reminiscing about how we mostly remember her in her cheerleader uniform,” the friend wrote. “That was a big part of her life back then.

“She was always very athletic and tanned and friendly, and it looks like she never really changed her simple style,” she said.

“I know people always say so-and-so always had a smile, very optimistic,” the friend added. “But this really was Michelle. She always had a smile, very optimistic.”

Additional reporting by Nolan Hicks