Times Square Dave & Busters stabbing leaves person dead

One person was fatally stabbed at Dave & Buster’s in Times Square on Saturday night, police and law enforcement sources said.

A dispute broke out on the third-floor game room at about 10:40 p.m., and the attacker stabbed the other person, sources said.

The attacker walked out but was later arrested, sources said.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to sources.

Police at the scene where a person was fatally stabbed inside of Dave and Buster’s in Times Square on April 30, 2022 in New York, NY. Christopher Sadowski

The NYPD confirmed the stabbing but had no details or descriptions of the attacker or victim.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation,” Dave & Busters spokesman Pete Thornfield said in a statement to The Post. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with those affected by this terrible incident.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the dispute or if the two knew each other.