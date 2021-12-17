TikTok threat ‘challenge’ sends NY schools scrambling

School districts around New York scrambled to beef up security Friday, while others decided to go remote, in response to the latest violent TikTok challenge — “National Shoot Up Your School Day.”

New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter alerted city parents to the sick stunt that encourages kids to “call in bomb threats, school shootings threats, etc.”

“Every threat to a school community is taken extremely seriously and we work closely with the NYPD to investigate threats made to any school community,” Porter wrote in an email Friday morning.

The NYPD did not immediately respond for comment on any potential threats.

All schools in the Pelham district closed for in-person learning “out of an abundance of caution” on Friday after a specific threat was made on Snapchat targeting Pelham Memorial High School, according to an alert sent out to the district. The details of the threat were unclear. It also wasn’t clear whether the message was specifically connected to the online challenge.

In Nassau County, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said cops would be checking in on classrooms in the district’s 450 buildings throughout the day but that no schools had been closed.

“‘All schools in the United States will be targeted on December 17,” Ryder said, according to ABC 7. “‘Stay safe. Stay home.’ That’s gone viral. We are going to be out there … visiting every one of our schools.”

Up in central New York, multiple schools districts warned parents of the potential danger and said they were adding extra police to schools on Friday, according to Syracuse.com.

At least six other New York districts, three in the Capitol and three near Buffalo, also shifted to remote learning in response to the online challenge, reports say.