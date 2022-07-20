Three people shot in broad daylight in Brooklyn

Three people were shot when gunfire broke out in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, cops said.

The victims, all males whose ages weren’t immediately known, were shot around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Road in Brownsville, cops said. They were rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Three male suspects fled north on Rutland Avenue in a black SUV, police said.

The gun violence came hours after Mayor Eric Adams vowed to “think outside the toolbox” with other local elected officials to reduce gun violence amid a spate of Big Apple shootings.

Adams made his comments a day after two teen boys were shot — one fatally — in what police believe was a targeted incident in East Harlem.