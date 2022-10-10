Three people killed in NYC transit system in 10 days

Three people have been killed in New York City’s transit system in the past 10 days, amid a string of other violent incidents.

On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., Lamont Barkley, 55, was on a BX19 bus when he was fatally stabbed numerous times, police said.

Before his slaying, Barkley had gotten into an argument with a woman at a nearby bar, Glen Roy’s Public House, prompting her to call a man to come to the area, police sources said.

At some point, the trio got on the bus, where the man and woman attacked Barkley, sources said.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital but could not be saved, while his attackers fled and have yet to be apprehended.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal stabbing on the BX19 bux. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

The slaying came just three days after Citi Field employee Charles Moore, 38, was fatally stabbed at the East 176th Street station in The Bronx on his commute home from work.

Saquan Lemons, 27, allegedly randomly killed the dad on the crowded platform shortly after “tumbling out” of a No. 4 train around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, prosecutors said during his arraignment on murder charges.

Charles Moore was stabbed to death Thursday night while commuting home from work. Kyle Schnitzer

Harrowing surveillance footage shows the moment Charles Moore was stabbed.

“They failed us,” Moore’s heartbroken mom Frances Vanterpoole Moore, 73, railed to The Post after the tragedy, referencing public officials including Mayor Eric Adams.

“It’s your fault my child is dead,” she said.

On Sept. 30, father of two Tommy Bailey, 43, also was fatally stabbed in the neck onboard an L train around 9 p.m. after allegedly getting into an argument with Alvin Charles, 43.

Bailey, who was known as a “Canarsie legend” for his athletic prowess, had been commuting home from work when he was stabbed, loved ones said.

Police investigate after Tommy Bailey was killed on an L train near Atlantic Avenue. Wayne Carrington

The deaths come amid a string of other violent incidents on the rails, including three stabbings that happened in fewer than eight hours Thursday.

Before Moore’s fatal stabbing, a 45-year-old man was slashed inside the A train station at Pitkin and Grant avenues in East New York, Brooklyn, and a 59-year-old man was randomly stabbed inside the 125th Street station in Harlem.