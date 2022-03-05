Three people injured in separate shootings across NYC

Three people were hurt in separate shootings early Saturday across the five boroughs, police said.

Around 7:30 a.m., a motorist was shot in the back and leg following a dispute with another driver near Exit 6 on the Jackie Robinson Parkway. The man, 28, was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The alleged shooter took off westbound in a “white vehicle,” police said.

The gunfire followed two earlier incidents.

One of the shooting victims was a 28-year-old man who was hit in the back and the leg Saturday morning. Kevin C. Downs

The road rage shooting took place off of the Jackie Robinson Parkway. Kevin C. Downs

Around 2:39 a.m. near the United Nations, a man was shot once in the stomach during a dispute with an unknown shooter, according to cops. He is expected to survive.

The alleged shooter, who fled, was wearing a blue jacket, white sweatshirt, white sneakers and khaki pants.

About 45 minutes earlier on Staten Island, a 25-year-old man reported being shot from behind while sitting in his vehicle at Richmond Terrace and Van Pelt Avenue, according to the NYPD.

A man was shot near the United Nations in Manhattan close to 2:45 a.m. Seth Gottfried

The victim — who was hit in the back but is expected to survive — told cops that “he was seated in his vehicle when he heard gunshots and felt pain.”

No information is available on the perpetrator.