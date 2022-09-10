Three people hurt in overnight shootings across NYC

Three people were wounded in separate shootings in the Bronx and on Staten Island, police said.

In the latest incident, a man was shot in the left leg and a woman shot in the left foot in front of a gas station on Webster Avenue, near the Bronx Zoo at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

Investigators were still sorting out the circumstances behind the shooting, authorities said. The wounded man was taken to Montefiore Hospital and the injured woman was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. The unknown gunman ran off. There are no arrests, cops said.

On Staten Island, a 42-year-old man was shot in the left arm while sitting in a car parked outside of 145 Hendricks Ave. in the New Brighton section around 12:30 a.m., police said. The victim got into a dispute with a 6-foot-3 man wearing a black mask and black hoodie when the gunfire erupted, cops said. The wounded man was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition, police said. There are no arrests.