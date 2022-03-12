Three injured in separate shootings across NYC

A 38-year-old man was shot in the arm in Lower Manhattan early Saturday morning, one of three people to be hit by gunfire overnight, according to the NYPD.

The victim was standing in front of 54 King St. in Hudson Square at 5 a.m. when he was hit by an unknown man who ran from the scene. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a non life-threatening injury, police said.

At 11:41 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man said he was at a party at 749 East 213 St. in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx, when a fight started and he felt pain in his leg and realized he was shot, police said.

He was taken to Montefiore Medical Center and did not provide a description of the shooter, police said.

At 9 p.m. Friday, a man was hit in the leg as he stood in the lobby of an apartment building at 2303 Avenue D in Flatbush. The shooter fled in a black Honda sedan, police said.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.