Three children, one woman found dead in Connecticut home

A woman and three young children were found dead at a home in Connecticut on Wednesday, according to a report.

The grisly scene at a home on Whaley Street in Danbury was reported to police at about 6:30 p.m. by a man who called from that location who was distraught and crying, Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour told the News-Times.

When officers arrived, they discovered three kids, ages five to 12, dead inside the home and then found the dead woman in a shed in the backyard, according to the News-Times.

The three children appeared to be related, NBC 4 reported.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for many of our officers, especially those who had to go inside,” Ridenhour said, according to the television station.

The identities of the dead children and woman have not been released.

No suspect is in custody and police said they are not searching for anyone, NBC 4 reported.

Ridenhouse said the incident appeared isolated and the public was not in danger, the News-Times reported. The General Investigations Division and Special Victims Units were at the crime scene.