Three busted in the latest gel gun attack -- and get hit with a hate crime rap

Three men fired a gel gun at an Hassidic woman and her son on a Bedford-Stuyvesant street late Tuesday — in an alleged hate crime that is just the latest “Orbeez”-style pellet attack in the city, police sources said.

The trio was driving near Kent and Park avenues around 8:30 p.m. when they allegedly fired off the plastic water-filled pellets at the 47-year-old and her son, 23, as they walked along the street, the sources said.

The victims called 911 from the scene and cops caught up with the white sedan nearby.

Sources identified the driver as Jacob Hernandez, 38, and charged him with assault as a hate crime, assault, aggravated harassment, criminal possession of a weapon and hit him with a motor vehicle violation, the sources said.

The two passengers in the car were hit with the same charges save for the motor vehicle citations.

All three men were awaiting arraignment on the charges late Wednesday.

Gel pellet guns have become the subject of a dangerous TikTok trend. Target.com

The mom and her son are just the latest victims of the troubling TikTok trend, which calls on participants to use the “Orbeez” pellet guns to target both friends and strangers.

On Sunday, a Queens straphanger was robbed and shot with a gel gun on a No. 7 train by a pack of marauding men, who remain on the loose.

In July, an NYPD traffic agent was shot in the back with one of the guns while writing a ticket in the Bronx, getting hit four times in the back.

That same month, a city correction officer shot and killed a Bronx teenager who reportedly flashed a gel gun at him from a silver Acura.