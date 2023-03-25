Three-alarm blaze destroys NJ pickle factory

A raging three-alarm blaze destroyed a pickle factory in Paterson, New Jersey on Saturday.

One firefighter was injured battling the blaze that broke out inside the Pickle King factory at 220 Ellison St. shortly after 6 a.m., authorities said.

First-responders encountered a collapsed roof, but no one was in the building at the time of the blaze.





Firefighters fought to keep the pickle building blaze from spreading. News 12 NJ/Jerry Speziale Jr., the director of Public Safety

“On the scene for a Three Alarm Fire that has destroyed the Pickle King building,” Mayor Andre Sayegh posted to Instagram.

“Thankfully, our firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to PANTHER Academy. I am very proud of the work of Paterson’s Bravest.”

Employees were last in the building on Friday, News 12 NJ reported.

The Pickle King is close to the Panther Academy public high school and Passaic County Community College.





Neither were impacted by the blaze, Sayegh said.

Sources told News 12 that the business has had past issues with squatters, the outlet said.

It was not immediately clear what started the blaze.





Pickle King has provided a variety of pickles for the food industry since 1958, according to yellowpages.com.

“It offers a range of olives, peppers, dressings, sauces, side salads and condiments, and smoked and marinated fish products,” the site says.