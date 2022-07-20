This is where Ivana Trump was buried

Ivana Trump was laid to rest at the bucolic Trump National Golf Club cemetery in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday, a source told The Post.

The ex-wife of former president Donald Trump was buried in a gold-colored casket at the tony golf club — which includes a pool complex next to 17th century farm buildings — following her funeral in Manhattan earlier in the afternoon.

“It was beautiful,” the source said of the burial service, which concluded at around 6:30 p.m. and was attended by family and a few close friends.

The glamorous New York City society woman, was remembered as “a force of nature” and “the embodiment of the American dream” in an earlier memorial at the historic St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side.

In 2017, Donald Trump proposed plans to build a small, 10-plot graveyard overlooking the first hole of the golf course for his family, The Washington Post reported at the time.

The former commander-in-chief has said in the past he plans to be buried at the leafy site, too.

The funeral took place at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side. Paul Martinka

The Trump family watches Ivana’s casket outside the funeral service. Paul Martinka

“Mr. Trump . . . specifically chose this property for his final resting place as it is his favorite property,” his company wrote in a 2014 state filing.

Ivana Trump, 73, died last week after a fall down the stairs at her Manhattan home.