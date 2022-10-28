This is the man who slugged former ‘SNL’ star Chris Redd in NYC: cops

Cops released surveillance footage Friday of the suspect wanted in the Manhattan slugging of former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd.

The attacker was caught on video walking around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near the Comedy Cellar club, where Redd, 37, was decked “out of nowhere” around the same time and left hospitalized with a broken nose, according to police and sources.

The suspect punched Chris Redd outside the Comedy Cellar. NYPD

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage near the scene of the attack.

In the clip, the alleged attacker is shown walking down the street in a blue jacket, blue shirt, black pants, a multicolored fedora hat and a black face mask.

Cops said he is between 35 and 40 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 280 pounds.

Chris Redd was hospitalized after the attack. TMZ / BACKGRID

The famed comedian had been at the MacDougal Street club to perform a 15-minute set and was standing outside when the suspect walked over and knocked him in the face before running off, cops said.

“There was blood everywhere,” a source told Page Six.

Cops don’t suspect the attack is related to the “knockout game” — a sick street challenge where participants try to render unsuspecting bystanders unconscious with a single blow, police sources said.

Knockout attacks are typically committed by teens, and the suspect wanted for attacking Redd is believed to be middle-aged, sources said.

Additional reporting by Amanda Woods