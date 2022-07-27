This Brooklyn NYPD precinct is the bloodiest in New York City

It was once known as New York’s “Killing Ground” — and amid a surge in Big Apple crime, Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct has again scored the dubious distinction of being the city’s bloodiest.

The 5.5-mile area, which covers East New York and Cypress Hills, has recorded the most shootings so far this year — with 48 shootings in which 56 victims were hit, according to NYPD records.

The 75th is the scene of so much gunplay that even veteran cops can’t say which part is the most dangerous.

“Asking for the worst block in the 75th is like asking for the best pizza in New York — you have too many to choose from,” one NYPD source said.

The precinct was the rotten core of the Big Apple during the late 1980s and early 1990s, with a front-page story in The Post dubbing it the city’s “KILLING GROUND” in May 1993, when there was a murder every 63 hours.

And the bullets are flying again across the 75th this year, with shooting incidents up 26.3% through Sunday, compared to the same period last year.

In an even more ominous sign since the start of the summer heat, shootings actually doubled — up 100% — over the previous 28 days, compared to 2021.

1. Nov. 3, 2021, at 4:15 a.m.: A NYPD officer shot at a car-theft suspect who rammed a patrol car at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Wyona Street. 2. March 23, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.: A man was slashed on the platform at Van Siclen Avenue J & Z line subway station on the corner of Van Siclen Avenue and Fulton Street in Cypress Hills. 3. July 1, 2022, at 10:06 p.m.: Two men were shot in a bodega on the corner of Stanley Avenue and Crescent Street in East New York. 4. July 4, 2022, at 11:35 p.m.: Two men were killed during a gunfight inside a deli at 1372 Loring St. in East New York. 5. July 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.: An eldely woman was shot while sitting on a bench in a courtyard at the Pink Houses public-housing project in East New York. 6. June 11, 2022, at 11:30 p.m.: Three people, including two teens, were shot when gunmen crashed a backyard party at 264 Essex St. and open fire in Cypress Hills.

Residents are furious at the carnage — and blaming soft-on-crime pols.

“It’s what the people wanted,” said a worker at the Tree Food Market bodega who gave his name as Abraham.

“They wanted to defund the police, so now there is no police in the area. What do you expect?”

The violence has targeted gun-toting criminals and innocent bystanders alike.

One recent victim of a stray bullet fired in the precinct was Georgette Outlaw, 74, who was hit in the abdomen as she sat quietly on a bench outside her home in the Pink Houses public-housing complex around 6:30 p.m. on July 17.

The 75th Precinct has reported 48 shootings in which 56 victims were hit. HG

Outlaw remains hospitalized, her daughter said from behind their apartment door Wednesday, adding only, “She’s doing OK.”

No one has yet been arrested.

Canarsie resident Dyran Sloan, who routinely stops by the Pink Houses to visit his mother-in-law, said he regularly played the card game “spades” with Outlaw, who’s known as “Joyce.”

“She ain’t no troublemaker,” said Sloan, 62.

“She’s an older person and walking with a walker.”

Sloan lamented that criminals “have more powerful guns out here” than the NYPD, adding: “They don’t carry no f–king .22s anymore. They be carrying M-16s.”

Sloan said the situation had him planning to move to Virginia.

“People out here are sick. I’m tired of New York,” he said.“It’s turned into a battleground now.”

Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct is the bloodiest in New York City this year. Paul Martinka

At Tree Food Market — near where a 36-year-old man survived getting shot in the neck and abdomen on March 13 — Abraham said everyone was so aware of the danger that some were encouraging him to arm himself.

“I have people, random people from the street come in and offer me guns,” he said.

“They say, ‘For your protection.’”

A 74-year-old woman who lives nearby echoed Abraham’s call for more cops.

“We need more foot patrols, please,” she said.

“I don’t believe in this banning the police,” said the woman, who gave her name as Cheryl.

“That’s a bunch of crap because we need the police. We need them.”

The Post once dubbed the area of the city ‘Killing Ground.’

There have been shootings inside local bodegas, including a wild gunfight that killed two men, ages 21 and 23, and wounded an 18-year-old man in the Raspberry Deli at 1372 Loring St., around 11:35 p.m. on July 4.

Cops found three guns amid the carnage and arrested Malachi Kirkland, 19, who’s charged with murder and related crimes.

A grisly scene also played out in the bodega at 899 Crescent St., where Travon Jones, 36, walked in and shot Dennis Simon, 37, in the chest around 10 p.m. on July 1.

Jones then started strangling Simon, who managed to grab Jones’ gun and killed him in what authorities deemed a case of self-defense.

“It’s really bad,” said a man who lives across the street and gave his name as “Yum Yum.”

“There’s too many shootings back-to-back. Too many young people are dying.”

Two men were killed inside a Crescent Street bodega on July 1. Seth Gottfried

Despite its notorious reputation, the 75th Precinct was actually eclipsed in total shootings last year by the adjacent 73rd Precinct, which racked up 79 shootings compared to 71 in the 75th.

This year, the 73rd is No. 2, with 40 shootings, followed by the 44th Precinct in The Bronx, with 36.

The official tally doesn’t tell the whole story, however, because the NYPD’s CompStat figures don’t count occasions on which bullets don’t strike any victims.

One such incident in the 75th Precinct unfolded during a running gun battle that took place in broad daylight near 475 Riverdale Ave. on Feb. 26.

Surveillance video posted on the NYPD Crime Stoppers Twitter page shows two males firing multiple rounds at each other as one chases the other across the street and down the block at around 9:50 a.m.

A backyard party at 264 Essex St. was the scene of multiple shootings on June 11 when gunmen showed up and opened fire around 11:30 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was hit in the left leg and another male was shot in the right arm, as was a 16-year-old boy who was nearby at the corner of Essex Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Cops said two of the victims had criminal records and an unidentified 16-year-old boy was arrested in the shootings.

On Feb. 9, cops found Modassar Khandakar, 36, fatally shot in the face outside his home on Forbell Street around 12:49 a.m.

Modassar Khandakar was lying on the ground next to his 2009 Honda CRV, which had its door open, according to cops and police sources. Seth Gottfried

Khandakar was lying next to his 2009 Honda CRV, which had its door open, and a single 9 mm shell casing was found on the sidewalk nearby but the slaying remains unsolved.

Nursing student Mizy Rahman, 20, said he’s lived his entire life in the neighborhood, which is home to a large Bengali population and most of the homes have security gates covering the doors and windows.

“It’s worse than before, definitely,” Rahman said.

Rahman noted that there were “way worse” areas nearby and said he didn’t venture outside after dark.

“It’s very, very dangerous at night,” Rahman said.

A 15-year-old boy was hit in the left leg and another male was shot in the right arm, as was a 16-year-old boy who was nearby at the corner of Essex Street and Atlantic Avenue on June 11. Paul Martinka

“The ones who are actually doing the shootings, they’re not catching them.”

At the Redwood Senior Living complex, a 70-year-old man told a similar story, saying, “You can hardly walk at night anymore.”

“There is no respect no more for the law in this city,” he fumed.

“We just stay here and go into the apartment.”

The man, who declined to give his name, added: “You don’t know who you’ll find in the street.”

“They can rob you for nothing, and they won’t just rob you, they’ll kill you, so it’s better to be at home,” he said.

“People used to live with the window open. Now you can’t.”

Additional reporting by Tina Moore and Joe Marino